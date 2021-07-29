Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Hits Market Cap of $37,572.68

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $37,572.68 and $64,945.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 134.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

