Ether Zero Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $263,038.04 and $9,927.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,533,596 coins and its circulating supply is 184,504,183 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

