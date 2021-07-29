EthereumX Price Hits $0.0025 (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One EthereumX coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. EthereumX has a total market cap of $215,206.12 and $331.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EthereumX has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

EthereumX Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL . EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com

Buying and Selling EthereumX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using US dollars.

