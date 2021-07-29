Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0966 on Major Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $287,033.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00047499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00773332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.