ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading 0.1% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. 25 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.