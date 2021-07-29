Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.59), with a volume of 121,016 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -945.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,037.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is presently -1,545.45%.

In related news, insider Wendy Pallot acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

