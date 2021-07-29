Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Eventbrite worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EB opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

