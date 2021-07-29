Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,397,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $243.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.72. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.