Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

