Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVKIF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$35.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

