Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

EXAS stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

