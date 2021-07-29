Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.06, but opened at $109.18. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 16,043 shares.

The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

