Exact Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,675 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 779% compared to the average volume of 532 put options.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

