ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $784,641.09 and $1,884.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008049 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001370 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

