Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

