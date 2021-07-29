ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

EXLS stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

