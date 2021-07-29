Expedia Group (EXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

