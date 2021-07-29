Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 2.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.95. 146,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 353,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19.

Exro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.