extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $536,815.25

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $536,815.25 and $143,426.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,787.50 or 0.99980975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00987568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00361191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00402169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004481 BTC.

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

