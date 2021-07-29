Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock worth $724,876. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

