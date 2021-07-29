EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 400,000 Shares

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,102,467.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 2,600,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $100,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

