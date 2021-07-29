EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Sells $12,102,467.55 in Stock

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.13. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

