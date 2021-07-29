Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.35.

FB stock traded down $12.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.38. 766,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

