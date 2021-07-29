Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $415.00 at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.35.

FB traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

