Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $415.00 at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.35.
FB traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
