Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $420.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.73.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $373.28 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.