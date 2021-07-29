Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $420.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $414.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.35.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $14.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. Facebook has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

