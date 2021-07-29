Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $425.00 at JMP Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.35.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.35. Facebook has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

