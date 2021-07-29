Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $14.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,210,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. Facebook has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,402,320 shares of company stock worth $807,362,535. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

