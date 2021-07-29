Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $373.28, but opened at $358.51. Facebook shares last traded at $362.78, with a volume of 290,791 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.