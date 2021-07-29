Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $335.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.35.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.81. 887,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.