Falconswap Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.31 million and $56,396.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

