FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $283.41. 24,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,068. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.