Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $506.50

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 506.50 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 503.37 ($6.58), with a volume of 708804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.60 ($6.28).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.