Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 27,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,089,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $998.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $361.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $9,036,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $7,898,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $6,061,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $4,617,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

