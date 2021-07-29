Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 147.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

