Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.36. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

