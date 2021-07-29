Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the June 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

