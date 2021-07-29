Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,019 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FRGI stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.89 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

