FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.58. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

