Filecash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,073.00 (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $12,073.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecash has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

