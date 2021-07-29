Financial Comparison: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) versus Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Applied Materials alerts:

This table compares Applied Materials and Enveric Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 7.29 $3.62 billion $4.17 32.90 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.06 -$6.86 million ($1.19) -1.66

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 22.35% 45.08% 21.63% Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 2 21 0 2.91 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Materials currently has a consensus target price of $153.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Enveric Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 229.95%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Enveric Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.