FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 6.4%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.76. 38,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,797,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.