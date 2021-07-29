FireEye (FEYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

