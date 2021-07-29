First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Bank posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRBA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FRBA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

