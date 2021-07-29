First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of First Capital worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Capital by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54. First Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $145.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.04.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

