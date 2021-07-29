First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FFBC stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

