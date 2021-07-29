First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Buys 2,040 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 325,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,396. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Truist raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.
