First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Buys 2,040 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 325,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,396. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $10,550,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Truist raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.