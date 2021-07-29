First Foundation Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 179.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

