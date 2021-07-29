First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Merchants by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 374,118 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,359,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,342. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

