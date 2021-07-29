First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.58 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $209,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

